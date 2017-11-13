× Miller time: Darius’ late threes send Pels past Hawks

The Pelicans, looking for bench points, found them big time Monday night against Atlanta.

Reserve Darius Miller hit 5 three point shots, 4 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans rallied from 14 points down to defeat Atlanta 106-105. The game was played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Miller’s three with under a minute to play gave the Pelicans the lead for good.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and added 7 assists for the Pelicans, who won for the fifth time in six games. E’Twaun Moore had 24 points for New Orleans.

Kent Bazemore led Atlanta with 22 points.

The Pelicans, 8-6 host Toronto Wednesday night.