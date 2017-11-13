HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Miller time: Darius’ late threes send Pels past Hawks
The Pelicans, looking for bench points, found them big time Monday night against Atlanta.
Reserve Darius Miller hit 5 three point shots, 4 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans rallied from 14 points down to defeat Atlanta 106-105. The game was played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Miller’s three with under a minute to play gave the Pelicans the lead for good.
DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and added 7 assists for the Pelicans, who won for the fifth time in six games. E’Twaun Moore had 24 points for New Orleans.