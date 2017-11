× Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE – Police shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Monday evening.

According to WBRZ-TV, the shooting happened at the Palms Apartments in the 5600 block of McClelland Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Police say an officer killed a man at the complex but aren’t saying what led up to the shooting.

Louisiana State Police are investigating.