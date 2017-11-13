LBJ tries to keep up with the Saintsations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you think the Saintsations don't do anything but shake their pom poms, you might want to keep that comment to yourself around News with a Twist co-host and former Saintsation Tamica Lee.

News with a Twist co-host LBJ learned that lesson the hard way.

LBJ has repeatedly given Tamica a hard time about her being a "cheerleader," and it's something to which she took offense.

Tamica decided to show LBJ just what it takes to be one of the dancers for our beloved New Orleans Saints.

How did it go?

Watch the video above to see if LBJ made the cut.