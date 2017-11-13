× Here’s how to score WrestleMania tickets before they go on sale

NEW ORLEANS — Are you hoping to score tickets to WWE’s WrestleMania? There are two ways to buy them before they go on sale.

First, you can attend the official On-Sale Part at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The On-Sale Party will feature WWE Superstar appearances, live in-ring matches and an exclusive opportunity for fans to purchase their WrestleMania 34 tickets in-person before they become available to the general public the following day, Friday, November 17 at 10:00 AM.

Wrestlemania 34 returns to the Superdome Sunday, April 8, 2018.

The On-Sale party is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All guests are encouraged to register online in advance by clicking here.

Registration will allow guests to receive updates on the event, and all registrants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a WWE experience as a guest time keeper for one of the live matches taking place that evening at the On-Sale Party.

The other way to get tickets for WrestleMania before they go on sale is to use one of two promotional codes given to WGNO and WNOL for you to use. You can use the following codes at ticketmaster.com from Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16:

Partner: WGNO

Code: GNOVIP

Partner: WNOL

Code: NOLA38

If you’re hoping to win tickets without having to buy them, WGNO has a contest for you. Click here for details.