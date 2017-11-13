Help solve the massage parlor stick-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is trying to find the man who robbed a massage parlor. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on Wednesday, November 8, at about 5:45 in the evening. Police say a man entered the Number 1 Massage Spa at 1501 Gause Boulevard and asked for a massage. They say that after the massage was finished, the man pulled a black pistol and demanded money.

Video surveillance shows the suspect enter the business wearing flip-flops, cargo shorts, and a hooded jacket.

Police say the man left on foot but did not reveal how much money was stolen.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.