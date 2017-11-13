× Banged up Etling soldiers on for LSU

LSU quarterback Danny Etling is “hurt” according to Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron.

Etling agrees, but says no specific ailment will keep him from starting at quarterback for LSU Saturday night at Tennessee. Monday, Etling told reporters he is hurt, but not injured. And, he says there is a difference.

Etling would not disclose where he is “hurting”.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Etling needs 22 yards passing to enter LSU's top 10 career yards passing list.

Etling has thrown 11 touchdown passes, and 2 interceptions in 2017. He has started 20 games for the Tigers, winning 14.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville is 6 pm central, 7 pm eastern time Saturday.