60 seconds with the candidates for New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS -- We know where the candidates for New Orleans mayor stand on the issues, but what about the important stuff?

City Park or Audubon? Mardi Gras or Jazz Fest?

News with a Twist co-host LBJ sat down with City Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell and former judge Desiree Charbonnet for a not-so-serious conversation condensed into 60 seconds.

The candidates were candid about their favorite holidays, their favorite sno-balls, and more.

News with a Twist will feature more interviews with Cantrell and Charbonnet this week leading up to the runoff election, which is Saturday, Nov. 18.

A new poll released Monday by the University of New Orleans has Cantrell with an 11-point lead over Charbonnet.