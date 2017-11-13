× 5 robbed at gunpoint at Uptown restaurant

NEW ORLEANS – Five people were robbed at an Uptown restaurant last night.

An armed man wearing a mask and gloves walked into a restaurant in the 7800 block of St. Charles Avenue just before midnight on November 12, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A 42-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old woman were all in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, according to the NOPD.

The robber forced the five employees to the front of the restaurant and made two cashiers put an undetermined amount of money in a bag.

The gunman fled with the money.

No injuries were reported.