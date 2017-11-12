× Road kill: Saints dominant in win at Buffalo

It was likely the most dominant performance by the New Orleans Saints since they routed the Patriots in the Superdome eight years ago.

The Saints rushed for 298 yards, second most in team history, in a 47-10 rout of the Bills in Buffalo. The team rushing total was 9 yards shy of the club record set against the Rams in 1981.

The Saints also became the first team since the 1993 Dallas Cowboys to lose their first two regular season games, and win the next 7. The 1993 Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

Head coach Sean Payton, after the game, was doing his best to douse, rampant enthusiasm. When asked if a dominant win was sending a message, Payton responded quickly. “We are nine games in, no one is sending messages.”

Mark Ingram ran 21 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 1, 3, and 3 yards.

Alvin Kamara’s 5 yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Saints a 24-3 lead. Kamara rushed 12 times for 106 yards. He also had 5 receptions for 32 yards.

The Saints signature drive of the season started on their own 6 with 6:55 to play in the third quarter. New Orleans ran the ball 10 straight times, The final run on the drive was a seven yard TD scamper on a scramble by quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees was an efficient 18 of 25 passing for 184 yards.

The Saints final touchdown was a 41 yard fourth quarterback run by rookie Tre Edmunds.

The Saints host the Washington Redskins next Sunday at Noon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.