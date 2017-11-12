× More than 50 Po-Boys to choose from at Oak Street Po-Boy Fest

NEW ORLEANS– Oak Street was the spot to be today for the 11th annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival. This event featured some of the finest restaurants cooking up their favorite Po-Boys for everyone to buy and try.

There are over 50 variations of the classic sandwich. In addition to great food, there were live local bands, and a “Where Y’Arts Market.”

The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is a unique New Orleans festival designed to honor the humble Po-Boy sandwich, which we all love!

The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is put on by the Oak Street merchants, and residents and property owners.

This festival is from 10 am to 7 pm on Sunday, November 12th.