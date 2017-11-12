Families show support & solidarity at Kidney Walk in Audubon Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 2017 Kidney Walk was hosted at Audubon Park this morning. The walk focused on education and prevention of kidney and urinary tract diseases. Dialysis patients, organ transplant recipients, donor families and the medical community all came together to show support and solidarity.

Tango Austin said she came to support her husband, Maurice. Listen to what she said here:

At this walk, several health care providers were on hand to conduct medical screenings and give out information.

For more information on the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, click HERE.