Terrebonne deputies kill man after responding to domestic disturbance call

GIBSON, La. – A man is dead after being shot by Terrebonne sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

According to a statement from the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Fandall Street in Gibson around 4:30 p.m. Friday in regards to a domestic dispute.

When they got there, they learned the suspect was armed and refused to come out of the house. At some point, the man was shot by deputies and died at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

