Pigs for brunch: Tigers break out in 2nd half, hammer Hogs 33-10

It is never easy for LSU against Arkansas.

But, the Tigers, tied with the Hogs at 7 at the half, outscored Arkansas 26-3 in the second half on the way to a 33-10 win Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

For the second straight year, LSU avoided a hangover against Arkansas after a loss to Alabama. Head coach Ed Orgeron said he learned from former boss Pete Carroll at USC that a simple approach works best.

“One game at a time, I learned that from Pete Carroll,” said Orgeron. “The game against Alabama was a big one for us, but it wasn’t an end all.”

LSU moved to 7 wins, 3 losses on the season.

Running back Derrius Guice ran 21 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half.

Guice ran 6 yards to break a 7-7 tie early in the third. But, Connor Culp missed the extra point. After an Arkansas field goal, Guice ran 33 yards for a touchdown. Culp again missed the extra point. LSU led 19-10.

Guice also ran 1 yard for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jack Gonsoulin made the extra point, eliciting a huge roar from the Tiger Stadium crowd.

Culp also missed a 32 yard field goal wide left in the first quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Danny Etling threw a 68 yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

“DJ told us to do our jobs, and we were going to score a touchdown (on this play),” said LSU center Will Clapp.

LSU has now won 4 of its last 5 games. LSU kept the Golden Boot trophy it took back last year with a win at Arkansas.

LSU plays at Tennessee next Saturday. The game kicks off at 6 pm central time.