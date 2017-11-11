Landry Walker wins 14-7 over Walker
-
Landry Walker dominates the Chalmette Owls in 41-16 win
-
Landry Walker gets shutout victory over John Ehret
-
Ronnie Jackson and Edna Karr dominate Landry Walker
-
Landry-Walker and Edna Karr gear-up to defend state titles in 2017
-
Astros tie up World Series with 7-6 win over Dodgers in Game 2
-
-
Rare surgery restores Ohio boy’s ability to walk after cancer fight
-
Bayou Blue man arrested for attempted murder
-
East Jeff wins 24-8 over West Jeff on Friday Night Football
-
Landrieu: Be on alert and do your part ahead of Harvey
-
450,000 could seek Harvey disaster assistance, FEMA chief says
-
-
Police: Father and friend hogtied, killed daughter’s allegedly abusive boyfriend
-
‘Texas has never seen an event like’ Harvey, FEMA chief says
-
Woman’s story will make you think twice about putting feet on dashboard