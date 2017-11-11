× Person of interest in custody after 1 killed, five wounded in 9th Ward shooting

New Orleans – A person of interest is in police custody after several people were shot, including one fatally, in the 9th Ward on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Forstall and Burgundy Streets.

The NOPD says there was a large gathering of people in the block when someone started shooting. A total of six people – five men and one woman – were shot. One of the men died at the scene.

No further updates have been released.

29.960262 -90.022121