Support local fisherman at the Saint Clement of Rome Oyster Fest

METAIRIE, La. — Get ready for rides, food, music and fun! The Saint Clement of Rome Oyster Fest starting this weekend, supporting Louisiana’s Oyster Fishermen! Crews making making some final touches Friday morning, putting up decorations, getting things set up at the corner of West Esplanade and Cleary Avenue in Metairie. Father Luis Rodriguez, an event organizer and the pastor of Saint Clement of Rome Church on 4317 Richland Avenue, spoke with WGNO Anchor Jacki Jing about the fun-filled event.

Lots of entertainment! There will be live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get ready to chow down too, on some charbroiled oysters, fried oysters, and raw oysters on the half shell. DRAGO’s seafood restaurant and other great eateries will be on standby all weekend for hungry attendants.

If you come out with the family or a date, you can also enjoy rides and games!

Times for the event are below:

Friday November 10th from 6p -11p

Saturday November 11th from 11a-11p

Sunday November 12th from 11a-8p