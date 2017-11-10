× Student absences excused at 5 West Bank schools still without power

WESTWEGO, La. – Five West Bank schools are without power this morning as thousands remain without power after a widespread outage last night.

Jefferson Parish Public Schools officials took to Facebook this morning to let parents know of the outage, which is keeping Butler Elementary, Thibodeaux Elementary, Pitre Elementary, Worley Middle, and Patrick F. Taylor Academy in the dark.

Entergy expects to have power back on for all of the schools by noon, according to the JPPSS.

Students who miss school today will be able to claim it as an excused absence, but parents are free to drop their children off at the schools if they choose.

“School will still be in session, transportation will still be provided, and meals will still be served to students who attend the schools impacted by today’s power outage,” according to the JPPSS.

More than 4,300 customers were still without power as of 8:45 a.m., according to an outage map provided by Entergy.