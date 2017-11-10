× Prisons chief: no evidence 13-year-old was raped by Angola inmate

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La — The Louisiana Department of Corrections says a “rape kit” found no evidence that a 13-year-old girl was raped by a convicted killer last month at the Angola Prison Rodeo.

The allegations first came to light by WGNO affiliate WBRZ.

The station’s Investigative Unit spoke with multiple sources at several levels of prison operations who say a 13-year-old girl and inmate Laderrick Davis had an encounter in a restroom at the end of October.

At a news conference Thursday, prisons chief Jimmy LeBlanc confirmed that the girl and inmate were seen leaving the bathroom together during the rodeo.

Sources and a family member told WBRZ the child was sexually assaulted by Davis while inside the bathroom.

However, LeBlace told reporters that tests showed, “there was no intercourse.”

The family member told WBRZ, “I feel like it was a coverup. I feel like they are trying to sweep it under the rug.”

Prison officials did call the incident concerning and said they are addressing prison policies.

Davis, meantime, is serving a life sentence for a murder in northwest Louisiana and has since been transferred to Homer Correctional Center.