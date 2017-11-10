NOPD: missing 25-year-old woman told mother she was going to rehab

NEW ORLEANS – A 25-year-old woman who told her mother she was going to go to rehab has been reported missing.

Crystal Manning’s mother told police she last saw her daughter on October 20, when Manning said she was “going to rehabilitation,” according to the NOPD.

Since then, Manning has been spotted by family members and business owners around Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but no one has been able to make contact with her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crystal Manning is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.