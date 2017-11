× NOPD: man stole furniture from rental when he moved out

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole furniture from his landlord when he moved out.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Mroz admitted to taking the furniture when he and a roommate left a rental property in the 5400 block of General Diaz Street, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Mroz can contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.