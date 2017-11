NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man suspected of stealing $420 in a French Quarter robbery.

Police say 33-year-old Eric Allen robbed a man near the intersection of Decatur and Iberville Streets on November 6.

Allen struck the victim before reaching into his pockets and grabbing the cash, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to notify Eighth District Detectives at (504) 658-6080, or Detective Aaron Harrelson at (504) 658-6735.