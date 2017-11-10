× NOPD investigating homicide in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS— The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the 7000 block of Yorktown St. around 2:30 Friday morning.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As of now, there is no motive or suspect in the shooting.

You are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if you know anything about this crime.

We will update you with more information once it becomes available.