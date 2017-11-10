× JPSO investigates fatal crash on West Esplanade

METAIRIE- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight crash in Metairie that left one man dead.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Esplanade Avenue.

They also say that the man was conscious when deputies arrived on the scene.

He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital where he died.

Traffic investigators say that it appears that the man was unable to negotiate a curve along West Esplanade and crashed into a business.

Deputies have not released the identity of the dead man.

This was a single vehicle crash and there were no other injuries.