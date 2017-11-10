Human skull found in Saint Tammany Parish woods

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a human skull was found Friday morning in the Slidell area.

According to the department, a hunter made the discovery at about 11:00 in the woods of a wildlife refuge next to the Palm Lake area of Slidell.

Deputies turned over the skull to the Saint Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

The department says there was no sign of foul play at the scene, but no other skeletal remains were found in the area.

No other details were released.