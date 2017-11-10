Fall weather sticking around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Fall is finally here to stay for a while!

We're going to be seeing temperatures in the low 70s through the weekend, with chilly lows Saturday morning in the 40s and 50s, and then mainly 50s across the area Sunday morning.

A tropical wave moving in from the eastern Gulf will bring with it increasing clouds Saturday into Sunday, and potentially a few showers as well.

Most of that should stay along the coast.

Overall, though, a dry pattern sticks around through much of next week.

Temperatures will be warming a little through next week, but still stay seasonable.

We won't see a real rain chance in the next 5-7 days.