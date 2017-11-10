Everything you need to know about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. — News with a Twist has hit the road again, this time heading up to Hammond for two full newscasts to tell you all about the Louisiana Renaissance Fest.

The festival features juggling, magic, glassblowing, live music, baking, dancing, gaming, painting and so much more — all part of the 16th Century English “Village of Albright” theme. There are more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrators.

Here’s the 6 p.m. special Louisiana Renaissance Festival show, broken down into segments for your viewing pleasure:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

