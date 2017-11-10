NEW ORLEANS-- Cyril Neville and the Uptown All Stars featuring South African guitarist Ernie Smith stopped by the Twist Stage to perform the song Saturday Night in Soweto.
Cyril Neville and Ernie Smith perform “Saturday Night in Soweto”
-
Pokey performs ‘My Sidepiece’ on the Twist Stage
-
The Big Easy Boys are back in town. And the town is Westwego
-
Treces Del Sur performs ‘Yo Se Que Te Duele’ on the Twist Stage
-
Treces Del Sur performs ‘La Fiesta de Pilito’ on the Twist Stage
-
The 7th Annual Taste at the Lake Fundraiser is Saturday
-
-
Yisrael performs ‘Mister Magic’ on the Twist Stage
-
Gun control debate enters country music community: ‘Is this the kind of world we want to live in?’
-
New Orleans Jazz Club performs ‘Hindustan’
-
New Orleans Jazz Club performs ‘Struttin’ with Some Barbecue’
-
Yisrael performs ‘The Sweetest Taboo’ on the Twist Stage
-
-
Rapper G-Eazy in the ‘Big Easy’ again and he talks about his days at Loyola University
-
YEE HAA! Want to be on TV with ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider?
-
Superior Seafood joins fight to battle breast cancer