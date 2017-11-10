× Cookin’ with Nino: Leftover Turkey or Chicken Salad

Leftover Turkey or Chicken Salad



Ingredients:

2 cups chunked, cooked chicken , leftover chicken or Turkey

1 teaspoon Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning

2 tablespoons of your favorite herb…. parsley, basil, tarragon or cilantro

1/2 cup celery

1/4 cup green pepper

1/4 onion

1/2 cucumber

1 small diced apple (with peel)

1/2 cup grapes

1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise

1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Instructions:

Use leftover cooked chicken or turkey, or cook enough chicken to make 2 cups of chopped chicken. Chop the celery, green pepper and apple. Add Adrenaline Seasoning .Peel and chop the onion and cucumber. Cut the grapes in half. Put all the ingredients in a large bowl. Stir together. Serve on lettuce, crackers or bread.

