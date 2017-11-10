× 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Rampart Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS – One person is in custody and another is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an afternoon shooting on Rampart Street.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rampart, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

One person has been arrested and is in custody, according to the NOPD.

No further information has been released about the shooting.

