Local veteran gifted with free car, six months of insurance

NEW ORLEANS -- Tears of happiness were shed today as local veteran Cliff Chaisson was gifted with a car.

Progressive Insurance, along with Kev's Kars, team up each year to restore a car for a veteran in need. Mr. Chaisson was so happy that he couldn't even speak because the tears of joy were too much.

This year Mr. Chaisson was given a restored Honda that came with a new windshield, new seat covers, and a fresh paint job.

Mr. Chaisson was also given a gift basket filled with goodies and he also received six months paid car insurance.