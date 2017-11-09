× Promotions Producer

Overview

Promotions Producer Wanted In The Big Easy! WGNO-TV (ABC) / NOLA 38 (CW) – New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is called “The Big Easy.” Creating big time stuff is what we do. Whether it’s our newscasts set in a funky bar (yes that’s us), our integrated sponsorships centered around food or the nationally recognized God Bless Louisiana campaign, never has a station’s identity better matched the sights and sounds of a truly unique city.

Responsibilities

As a Promotions Producer, you will not only have the lofty task of elevating the station’s reputation for delivering nationally award winning image promos, but you must have the ability to produce compelling social and long format content to support our one of a kind News With A Twist news program.

The ideal candidate must have experience in all aspects of current promo production processes, including shooting, lighting, motion graphics, videography, nonlinear editing and post-production. A boutique agency, post-production, broadcast television or cable background is ideal.

Take a sneak peek into what we do.

WGNO

https://youtu.be/feuWgs0xc0s

NOLA38 The CW

https://youtu.be/4pPUVAvFbIo

Qualifications

2+ years Creative Services experience in on-air cable or broadcast environment, boutique

agency, or post-production house

 2+ years’ experience in Adobe Creative Suite (especially After Fx)

 2+ years’ experience in Adobe Premiere

 2+ years’ experience in sales driven video writing, editing and production

 Consistent use DSLR technology and digital video cameras

 Proficiency with Mac OS and file base management

 Strong aptitude for new technology, WordPress and social media

 A sense of humor and authentic, conversational writing style

 Self-directed, self-motivated attitude, with ability to work in a fast paced, deadline-driven

environment

 Competitive spirit, strong team collaborator and an open mind even if you’re totally attached to your

original idea.

Must be willing to submit to a background check and have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.​