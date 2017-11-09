Piecakie: Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up the turducken of desserts!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor brings the turducken into the future - with Piecakie! Two pies in a two-layer cake, topped with Cool Whip and crumbled snickerdoodle cookies!

PieCakie

1 Pecan Pie, frozen

1 Pumpkin Pie, frozen

2 boxes yellow cake mix, plus additions listed on the package for preparation (eggs and oil)

Nonstick cooking spray

Cool Whip (to frost)

10 Snickerdoodle Cookies

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. Spray two (10-inch) pie pans with nonstick cooking spray.

3. Prepare one box yellow cake mix according to package directions. Scoop about 1½ cups of the batter into one of the pie pans.

4. Invert the pecan pie into the pie pan. Cover with remaining cake batter.

5. Prepare the second box of cake batter according to package instruction. Repeat the process of adding 1½ cups of batter into the second prepared pie pan.

6. Invert the pumpkin pie into the pie pan on top of the batter and cover with remaining cake batter.

7. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is no longer jiggling. Cool completely.

8. Spread a layer of whipped cream on the bottom cooled cake layer. Top with the second cake layer and frost with remaining whipped cream.

9. Garnish the frosted cake with cookies!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!