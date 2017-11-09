× NOPD asks for public’s in locating missing autistic man

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic man, missing from his home in New Orleans East.

23-year-old Matthew Windgate was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Bundy Road around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

It was at that time, that Windgate’s mother told police that she asked him to stop playing a video game and he left.

Windgate, is suffers from Autism, was last seen wearing a black leatheer jacket, black shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Windgate is asked to call the NOPD’s 7th District at 504-658-6070