New Orleans bike share locations announced

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced the final locations for 70 upcoming bike share stations in the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu pitched the program in April of 2016. Since then, the city organized a series of community workshops and presentations. The city says it used input from those meetings and an online poll to make the final location selections.

To see the research results and the final locations, click here.

The program is called Blue Bikes. It’s a partnership between the city, Social Bicycles, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

The city says the final locations are the most supported and technically feasible spots.

The launch is expected for early December. The city will roll out the first 70 stations and 700 bicycles over a two month period.

This is the first phase of the bike share program. The city says another 20 stations and 200 bicycles will be added once workers have a better idea of rider demand.

The program is financed entirely through sponsorships and rental fees. Riders can buy a monthly pass for $15 which allows them one hour of bike use per day with no limit on the number of trips. Under that plan, for example, a rider could spend 20 minutes going to and from work as well as additional time for lunch or an errand — just so long as the one hour total limit isn’t exceeded.

The city also offers a reduced rate of $1.67 per month for the same plan as above for lower-income riders who qualify for public assistance.

The third plan is for occasional users and is $8 per hour.