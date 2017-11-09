Men spend lots of time in the bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Ok ladies, you know the whole stereotype that women spend so much time in the bathroom. Wrong!

Well maybe it's a little right, but men certainly have women beat in this department.

A recent study says if you are a typical man, you spend about a year of your life in the bathroom.A whole year!

The people who like to do the math on these sorts of things say the average guy spends 112 days sitting on the toilet, with 97 days spent in the shower and 52 days spent shaving.

And according to a survey done in England, about 1/10 of all men admit they like to admire themselves in the mirror when no one is looking.