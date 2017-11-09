× Discount airline Spirit adds nonstop flight from New Orleans to Columbus

New Orleans – Spirit Airlines is launching a seasonal nonstop flight from the Crescent City to Ohio’s capital city.

The new flight from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) begins in March 2018 and will operate three times a week through November 2018.

The discount airline already operates seven flights out of MSY, including four that launched Nov. 9.

Florida-based Spirit operates more than 450 daily flights to 60 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.