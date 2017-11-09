Check out all the fun at Renaissance Fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- For six weekends the Renaissance Festival comes to life at 46468 River Road in Hammond. It is open Saturdays and Sundays until December 10, with the exception of the weekend after Thanksgiving, when it's open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Nov. 24-26).

The festival features juggling, magic, glassblowing, live music, baking, dancing, gaming, painting and so much more -- all part of the 16th Century English "Village of Albright" theme. There are more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrators.

There's even a bagpipe competition.

And food. Lots and lots of food.

Costumes are fun -- and so are accents -- but they're not required! You can dress up -- or down -- as long as you're comfortable.

Visit the Louisiana Renaissance Festival website for a full list of vendors, shows, and other events.

Be sure to watch News with A Twist on the road at the Renaissance Festival Friday, November 10th.