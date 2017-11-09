× 13-year old girl raped by inmate at Angola Prison Rodeo

BATON ROUGE, La— Reports show a 13-year old girl may have been raped by an inmate while attending the Angola Prison Rodeo.

According to ABC affiliate WBRZ, 40-year-old Laderrick Davis, who is serving life for murder, was seen leaving the bathroom with the teen last month during the event.

Sources say the girl was questioned and “allegedly” says she did have sex with him.

A rape kit was administered.

Davis was transferred to wade correctional in homer due to “the seriousness and nature of the allegations” and “for his own protection.”

For more on this story visit WBRZ.com

