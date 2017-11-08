× Wayback Wednesday: Who remembers Britney’s epic Pepsi commercial?

NEW ORLEANS — Feeling nostalgic? Who remembers the infectious ear candy, “The Joy of Pepsi,” commercial performed by the one and only Britney Spears.

Did you know that Spears’ iconic Pepsi songs have now finally been released in full? Take a listen:

And if you want more Britney, this Pepsi commercial called, “Now and Then,” spans the years, with Britney in many different retro costumes and looks. Enjoy the joy of Britney!

These commercials came out in the early 2000s.