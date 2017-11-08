Tropical Storm Rina forms with 3 weeks left in 2017 hurricane season!

The very active 2017 hurricane season “officially” ends on November 30th, but not before the 18th name storm of the season has formed! Tropical Storm Rina was upgraded from a Tropical Depression on Wednesday, but poses no threat to the United States.

Peak hurricane season has come and gone over a month ago, but Rina has become one of the late season storms that will move into the mid-lattitudes and race away into the northern Atlantic very quickly. Tropical Storm Rina has 50 mph sustained winds, and a minimum central pressure of 995 mb. The storm is presently moving North at 23 mph, but will begin a Northeastward turn as it passes Nova Scotia, Canada, and weaken to a post-tropical depression.