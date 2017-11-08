The bicycle swap that turned out to be a crime

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who decided to swap bikes with someone in the Garden District. Only problem is — the other owner wasn’t involved. Now police are looking for the thief.

The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It happened on Halloween in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. It’s an area that already attracts a lot of walkers and people on bicycles because of the sightseeing, shopping and other entertainment opportunities. On this day, it also attracted a thief!

Security camera footage shows a man ride down the street on a bicycle. According to police, he parked the bike near another on the block. The footage shows the man walk away from the area. At one point, he appears to turn around and survey the area before continuing to walk out of the camera’s view.

Moments later, the man returns and walks to the are where the bicycles are parked. But police say, instead of hitting the road on his own bike, the man managed to remove the lock on someone else’s bike. He is then seen riding away from the area on the stolen bicycle.

No word from police on whether the bicycle that the man was originally riding was also stolen.

The surveillance footage does not provide a clear look at the man, but if you were in the area, perhaps you saw something and can help police.

