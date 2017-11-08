× Support small businesses: Networking event set for Friday at Hotel Storyville

NEW ORLEANS — Fund 17 will attempt to “make it rain” at their Fall Market & Mixer fundraiser on Friday, November 10, 6-9PM, in the backyard garden at Hotel Storyville. The networking event will bring together Fund 17’s extended network of young professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners for a Friday night of drinks, music, and an outdoor market.

Fund 17 is an organization that provides one-on-one business development assistance tailored to the needs of community entrepreneurs throughout the 17 wards of New Orleans. At the Fall Market & Mixer, entrepreneurs who have grown their businesses with Fund 17 will be vending food, art, and other local products.

“New Orleans has tremendous entrepreneurial spirit, but often the entrepreneurs and small businesses operating at a community level don’t get the support and attention they need,” Haley Burns, Executive Director of Fund 17, said. “This event will be about showcasing those entrepreneurs, bringing together professionals and partners to network, and raising funds to continue Fund 17’s free small business assistance.”

During this season, when people opt for big box stores for holiday purchases, this event provides an opportunity to “shop small” and show your support for local businesses. Confirmed vendors include Nona Moca, Cake Dazzle, Shelia’s Delights, Grandma Lilly’s, Logic Skin for Men, Respite x Repose, and Bluu Herbs.

Nona Moca makes Middle Eastern-inspired dishes. Cake Dazzle is known for their glittery desserts. Shelia’s Delights’ signature product is Shelia’s thin “cookie chips.” Grandma Lilly’s sells homemade preserves and jams from locally grown ingredients. Logic Skin for Men is a skincare line for men. Respite x Repose is a food popup for the adventurous eater. Bluu Herbs is a natural, herb-based product line of lotions, deodorants, and other items.

Drinks are generously provided by Second Line Brewing and Campari. Guests have the opportunity to win additional local perks through the raffle, including fashion items from Tchoup Industries and gift cards to restaurants Lilette, 1000 Figs, and Roux Carré.

Tickets are $10 in advance and include 2 complimentary drinks. This event was made possible with the generous support of AXA Advisors, Cash Flow Resources, Mayer Building Company, and TurboSquid.