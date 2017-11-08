× State Auditor to examine how New Orleans City Council Members use City-issued credit cards

NEW ORLEANS- The Louisiana State Legislative Auditor is looking into how New Orleans City Council Members are using taxpayer-funded credit cards.

The Auditor has sent a letter to Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office, asking for detailed statements as well as a list of cards assigned to city council members going back 4 years.

The letter also goes on to request an explanation of the city’s policy regarding credit card use.

The letter comes on the heels of allegations that New Orleans Mayoral Candidate and City Council member Latoya Cantrell used her city-issued credit card to cover personal expenses that she later repaid.

The Auditor has asked for this information by November 17th.