Scam alert: St. Tammany warns of 'well-executed' Netflix phishing attack

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning of another “massive scam” in the form of a Netflix phishing attack.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scam targets subscribers by telling them that their account is about to be canceled.

“The well-designed, personalized fake email convinces customers to update their account information to avoid suspension,” the sheriff’s office said. “This results in stolen personal and credit card information.”

The email has the subject line “Your suspension notification” and includes a link where the subscriber is taken to a fake Netflix page, which requires their log-in information as well as credit card number.