PD: 94-year-old woman abducted during Scottsdale home invasion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — Police are investigating after a 94-year-old woman was abducted from her Scottsdale home Tuesday morning and later escaped from her captor.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home near 68th Street and Camelback Road around 6 a.m.

At some point during the incident, the victim was bound, placed in the trunk of her car, and taken from the scene.

According to Hoster, the woman was able to free herself from the trunk of the car around 1:30 p.m., and discovered the vehicle had been left in the parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Witnesses who saw the elderly woman contacted 911, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hoster said the suspect is described as a “clean cut” white male in his mid-thirties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.