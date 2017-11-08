× North Shore woman booked for falsely accusing NFL line judge of abuse

THIBODAUX, La. — A Covington woman has been arrested on several charges in Lafourche Parish after reportedly falsely accusing an NFL referee of domestic abuse.

Sandra Brooks, 49, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse, defamation, and filing a false report.

According to the sheriff’s office,Brooks filed a report in June alleging physical abuse by a 57-year-old Thibodaux man. Brooks and the man cohabitated from September 2016 to March 2017.

Brooks reported having suffered several injuries due to his abuse, and she presented audio recordings of encounters with Johnson, including an incident on February 24, 2017, in which she specifically accused him of domestic abuse battery.

Investigators also learned Brooks had filed a similar report with his employer, the National Football League, three months prior on March 23, 2017.

He is employed as an NFL line judge and is a former vice president of officiating for the league. Detectives learned Brooks also contacted a national media outlet and shared her allegations.

Brooks filed for a temporary protective order against the man, and he was served with the order on July 11, 2017. Ten days later, a hearing was held to determine whether the order should be extended. Based on the evidence and arguments presented, Judge Christopher Boudreaux dismissed the protective order with prejudice.

In reviewing audio recordings which Brooks provided, and through interviews with both parties, investigators determined Brooks was the predominant aggressor in the February 24 incident. Detectives also found no evidence of any wrongdoing by the man and ultimately exonerated him in the investigation.

Detectives interviewed nearly a dozen individuals and reviewed a large number of documents that contradicted Brooks’ injury claims. Detectives also concluded that Brooks had made the audio recordings in secret without her ex’s knowledge, and she attempted to provoke him. Those recordings proved to be helpful in determining Brooks to be the predominant aggressor. Detectives have also maintained contact with the NFL throughout the course of the investigation.

Investigators obtained warrants for Brooks’ arrest, and on Tuesday, November 7, she turned herself in at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. She was released Tuesday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond. As a condition of her bond, Brooks has been ordered to stay away from the victim.