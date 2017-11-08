× NOPD identifies suspect in medical chart theft

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for 36-year-old Danielle Singleton, who has been identified as the woman seen in surveillance video stealing a patient’s medical file. after she was observed on video stealing a patient’s medical file.

According to NOPD, the theft happened on October 24.

The reporting person told police she observed on video a black female wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a royal blue shirt and long red hair braids enter the building in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m..

The suspect, later identified as Singleton, walked to the back of the office where she entered the restroom. The reporting person then stated the female came out of the restroom and grabbed a patient’s chart, which was located on the back of an office door across from the restroom.

The female suspect was then seen going back into the restroom and exiting the restroom without the chart in her hand. She was then seen running to the front door and exiting the building at around 3:50 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Third District Property Crimes detective at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.