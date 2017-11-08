New Orleans Navy sailor’s remains returned more than 75 years after his death at Pearl Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The remains of a Navy service man who died aboard the U.S.S. Pearl Harbor more than 75 years ago returned home to New Orleans this week.

Navy Steward Mate First Class Cyril Dusset's remains were identified as a result of a project by the U.S. Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency that used DNA and other methods to return servicemen to their respective families.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Dusset was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Dusset.

No single vessel at Pearl Harbor, with the exception of the USS Arizona, suffered as many fatalities.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

Dusset's remains have been brought to the Majestic Funeral Home ahaed of his burial, which will take place Thursday at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.