New Orleans is breeding a new generation of creative female talent, brought to you in a month long exhibit on Royal

At a time when our headlines are filled with stories of sexual harassment and men in power degrading women, two local girls have joined forces to bring you a female focused exhibition.

Tulane grads, Madeline Rose and Halle Kaplan-Allen are calling their exhibition Femaissance, it's designed to make women feel safe and welcomed.

Femaissance, a month-long exhibition showcasing a new generation of women artists and artisans based in New Orleans, will be held at Oleander on Royal, 1000 Royal Street from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10.

The exhibition, work space and related programs will shine a spotlight on the work of both established and emerging painters, photographers, potters, and jewelry and clothing designers.

Participating artists include: Shelby Stoor, Alexandra Killburn, Robyn Leroy Evans, Abigail Berger, Maddie Stratton, Akasha Rabut, Lindsay Tomlinson, Sarrah Danziger, Lena Kolb, Emily Ferretti, Katie Barrosso, Flora Cabilli, DeOrin Payne and Erica Lipoff. Several local artisans will also have small goods for sale throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Created by and for the women of New Orleans, Femaissance celebrates the power of female collaboration as well as the city's brilliantly complex 'Renaissance Women.' "From Nina Compton to Solange, New Orleans is breeding a new generation of creative talent," says guest curator Madeline Rose, co-creator of Femaissance. "These women are the new Louis Armstrongs and Tennessee Williams, and they are at the forefront of a mass-movement of female creativity and leadership. Femaissance garners the momentum of this movement to shine a spotlight on local talent of diverse backgrounds," said Co-founder and curator Madeline Rose.

"An exhibition that focuses on the talents, creativity and leadership of women is just what is needed right now," said Halle Kaplan-Allen, co-creator and events director. "Like Newton's Third Law - which states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction - Femaissance is the antidote to the current epidemic of harassment. In other words, a space that fosters creativity, safety, connections and redefines history on its own terms."

Among the events planned during the run of the exhibition are:

* Nov. 10: Opening

* Nov. 19: Vintage pop-up

* Nov. 30: Pajama Dance Party

* Dec. 2: "Run 4 All Women" film screening

* Dec. 3 - 9: Pop-up work space

* Dec. 7: Panel of female leaders in the nonprofit sphere

* Dec. 10: Closing Party

Located in the heart of the French quarter, Oleander on Royal is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m