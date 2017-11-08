Fall is coming back

NEW ORLEANS — After several days of spring-like weather, fall is making a comeback today in the lower Mississippi River valley. A slow moving cold front is slowly working south, with noon temperatures on Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s south of the front and upper 50s behind it.

As of noon that front was draped right along the I-12 corridor in southeast Louisiana. Temperatures south of I-10 will still be fairly mild through the day.

The main push of cooler air will come in tonight and Thursday as the upper level system associated with the front moves out of Texas and east of the area, pushing in the colder air behind it.

The real sign of the front is the dewpoints. It’s still muggy out ahead of the boundary with low 70s, but much drier behind it with readings around 60.

Very dry air will continue to move in over the next couple of days along with the cooler temps. Highs will only be in the 60s on Thursday and struggle to reach 70 on Friday.